ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Marks Donate Life Month

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5bw2_0fCrfkKq00

April is National Donate Life Month; a time to remember and acknowledge those impacted by organ and tissue donations.

Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and representatives from advocacy groups gathered outside of City Hall this morning to raise a flag dedicated to Donate Life Month.

Mihalko oversees two local DMV offices where drivers are encouraged to register to be organ and tissue donors when getting their licenses.

Over nine-thousand New Yorkers are waiting to receive a life-saving transplant. Charlotte Heil’s husband received a liver eleven years ago. Heil says being on a transplant list is a roller coaster of emotions.

Wife of Transplant Recipient Charlotte Heil says, “When he, the doctor, said there was a liver, I literally, you know the saying now ‘you hit the roof,’ I felt like I was going to hit the ceiling I was so happy.”

New York currently has the lowest per capita amount of registered donors in the country. Signing-up takes around five minutes and can be done by visiting https://donatelife.ny.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

A life saved, A lesson in the value of donating blood

GRAY, Maine — Rachel Adams can sit on the floor and play with her young daughter because a lot of people cared enough to donate blood. A great many donors, in fact. Stricken with a very rare form of cancer shortly after she was born, the infant underwent a year-and-a-half of treatments, requiring 298 blood transfusions, she said.
GRAY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
Broome County, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Broome County, NY
Society
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton to Tear Down Ten Abandoned Buildings

Several more rundown structures around Binghamton are to be demolished as part of an ongoing battle against blight. Gorick Construction workers started the new round of tear-downs by removing an abandoned downtown building that had been used as a small warehouse. The 2,200-square-foot building at 184 Henry Street was across...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WANE-TV

Runners donate food to celebrate National Nutrition Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Running Club held Saturday the 42nd annual Nutri-Run in celebration of National Nutrition Month. Yearly participants have embraced the early springtime race, which is known to often have unpredictable conditions, the organizers said in a release. About 200 showed up to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Red Cross Opens Overnight Shelters in Deposit and Binghamton

With so many people without electricity, they are left in the dark and the cold. The American Red Cross has opened two overnight shelters: one in Broome County and one in Delaware County. One is in Deposit at the Deposit Fire Department at 130 2nd Street. Another is in Binghamton,...
DEPOSIT, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Tree Falls on Teen in Binghamton

While there have been dozens of reports of trees falling across roadways and even on trees and vehicles during the April 19 Nor-Easter in the Southern Tier, there has been a very unusual report of a tree actually falling on a person. Shortly before 4 a.m. Binghamton Police and medics...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Dmv#New Yorkers#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
News Channel 34

Numerous power outages in the Southern Tier

With the passing of the winter storm through the area. The heavy wet snow has caused many of the residents in the area to lose power. NYSEG is working to get service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services restored.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UPDATE: Over 42,000 Customers without Power in Broome County

UPDATE: Endicott Municipal Electric says it expects to take 24 to 48 hours to restore service to all customers. Customers are asked to consult the NYSEG website for shelter information, dry ice distribution, and other safety precautions. In addition, the Endicott Water Department is asking customers to conserve water as water supply is limited due to the wells being offline.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

AG: Five arrested in Schuylkill County drug bust

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five people are now behind bars after a drug bust in Schuylkill County. Pennsylvania Attorney Generals Josh Shapiro announced the arrests Tuesday. Shapiro held a press conference in Pottsville announcing the arrests of five people accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Shapiro, the investigation identified five […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy