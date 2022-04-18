ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravena, NY

HS gym abuzz as Easter egg hunters abound

theupstater.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAVENA — The annual Easter egg hunt may have been moved indoors due to concerns about inclement weather, but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of kids who turned out for the event. Traditionally held at Mosher Park in the field outside VFW Post 9594,...

theupstater.com

Comments / 1

Related
marthastewart.com

When Dyeing Easter Eggs, Is It Better to Use White Eggs Instead of Brown?

For many families, decorating eggs is a beloved Easter tradition, whether they're keeping it simple with kid-friendly rainbow and pastel solids or getting creative with polka dots, hand-drawn designs, or silk-dye techniques. And while white eggs may be the most common choice, choosing brown eggs results in a very different finished product—and a contemporary update for your Easter table. "Using white eggs will yield brighter, more vibrant colors, while brown eggs tend to produce deeper shades," says Jennifer Ivory of PAAS, an egg-dye tablet company started by William Townley in Newark, New Jersey, in 1881. Her answers to these four key questions can help you decide which egg canvas is best for you.
NEWARK, NJ
butterwithasideofbread.com

CADBURY EASTER EGG FUDGE

Cadbury Easter Egg Fudge made easy with all your favorite Easter candy! Cadbury eggs combined with a creamy layered chocolate fudge for a deliciously rich festive treat!. This white chocolate Easter egg fudge is made with layers of delicious chocolate and swirled together with Cadbury mini eggs and Cadbury creme eggs, this fudge is truly delectable. When you make this easy Easter fudge recipe you are combining all our favorite holiday treats, what is not to love about this yummy fudge recipe?
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

EASTER EGG BLONDIES

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Easter Egg Blondies from Cooking with Carlee! Our other featured recipes include: Sausage Lasagna Rollups from Grandma Honey's House, Ground Pork Stir Fry from Dance Around the Kitchen and Mandy is sharing her delicious recipe for Chicken and Noodles!
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravena, NY
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy