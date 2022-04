The livestream starts at 10 AM GMT. Mercedes dipped its toes into the electric SUV market in 2019 with the EQC. The smaller EQA and EQB followed in 2021, but the first high-riding EV to ride on a dedicated platform is breaking cover today. As its name implies, the EQS SUV will take the luxurious liftback and give it a taller ride height while adding a third row of seats. It was supposed to make an appearance in Beijing, but the show has been delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

