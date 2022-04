MONROEVILLE — Phyllis Sue Dietrich, age 82, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, peacefully at home. She was born March 1, 1940, in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Paul and Lois (Barringer) Pletcher. She was a loving mother of eight and grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother of many.

