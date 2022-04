Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith will continue to reveal more of Luke Skywalker's adventures following the deaths of Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine and the fall of the Galactic Empire in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Shadow of the Sith is an upcoming novel written by Adam Christopher. He previously wrote the canceled The Mandalorian tie-in novel. The story takes place 17 years after Return of the Jedi, the same year that Rey arrives on Jakku, and 12 years after Luke's heroic rescue of Din Djarin and Grogu in The Mandalorian's second season finale, the same. The novel ties together the entire Skywalker Saga as Luke, with help from his father, Anakin Skywalker, in Force ghost form, goes up against the Sith Eternal on the planet Exegol.

MOVIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO