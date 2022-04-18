SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an adult man who was found dead on the side of the road of Highway 46 and Estrella Road on Sunday.

The man was found at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Whitley Gardens area, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Deputies and detectives began an immediate investigation, and a disabled car believed to be associated with the victim was found roughly five miles away, Cipolla said.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, and the victim has not yet been identified, he added.

An autopsy is planned for this week, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The post San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of man found beside the road on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .