Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Futures mixed after Fed's Powell knocked markets for a loop. U.S. stock futures were mixed Friday, one day following an afternoon market sell-off on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which wiped out strong morning gains. Rising bond yields, which continued Friday, hit the Nasdaq particularly hard Thursday, with the tech-heavy index dropping 2% in a second straight session of big losses. The Nasdaq remained in a sharp correction and was close to bear market territory, defined by a drop of 20% or more from recent highs. The index last closed at a record in November.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO