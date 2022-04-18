Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Grayson .Showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall impacting eastern Grayson and much of Carroll counties. Minor flooding likely, especially in low-lying, poor drainage, and normally flood prone areas. The city of Galax will be particularly susceptible to flooding from this event. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Carroll, City of Galax and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying, poor drainage areas, and more urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 827 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Buddle Branch, Big Reed Island Creek, Burks Fork, Brannon Branch, Beaverdam Creek, Chestnut Creek, Brush Creek, Bull Run and Beaver Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Galax... Hillsville Independence... Fries Fancy Gap... Woodlawn Pipers Gap - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 29 DAYS AGO