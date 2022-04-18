Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Greene Thunderstorms will impact portions of Polk, southeastern Greene, southwestern Story, southern Boone and northern Dallas Counties through 930 AM CDT At 839 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms over Big Creek Lake, or 9 miles north of Johnston, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, rainfall of 1 to 2 inches. Localized flooding is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Polk City around 845 AM CDT. Saylorville and Slater around 850 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Huxley. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 87 and 108. Interstate 80 between mile markers 131 and 149. Interstate 235 between mile markers 13 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BOONE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO