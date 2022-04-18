Frost Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Cedar The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County. For the Sac River Basin...including Caplinger Mills...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sac River near Caplinger Mills. * WHEN...From this morning to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, minor Flooding occurs at the gage site. The campground at Caplinger Mills floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this afternoon to 13.3 feet and then begin rising this evening. It will then rise again to 14.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall to 7.4 feet and then begin rising early Monday morning. It will then rise again to 10.2 feet early Tuesday morning. It will fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 06/18/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CEDAR COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO