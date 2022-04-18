Frost Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Greenville FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Greenville County in upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1137 AM EDT, The threat of heavy showers will continue with isolated rainfall totals nearing 4 inches in the mountains of Greenville County. High levels of runofff will also linger thoughout the Upper Saluda Basin, where developing flooding of low lying areas of the South, Middle and North Saluda, and select tributaries will be possible. This is especially for areas north of Highway 11. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Slater-Marietta, Pleasant Ridge State Park, Jones Gap State Park, Caesars Head State Park and Cleveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
