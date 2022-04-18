ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Zion National Park trails to close for trail construction, improvements

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Outdoor enthusiasts, make sure to plan ahead if you’re heading to Zion National Park this summer.

The National Park Service (NPS) says upcoming closures will be implemented to accommodate trail improvements and rehabilitation efforts.

Improvements to be made include improved trailheads, rehabilitated masonry, and both new and rehabilitated handrails.

The enhancement work will improve the trail’s “ historic, rustic appearance and enhance safety for hikers,” according to the NPS.

Closures may affect the Canyon Overlook Trail at times, but park officials plan to keep the trail open on most Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Located beneath the Canyon Overlook Trail, the Pine Creek canyoneering route and lower Pine Creek Drainage may also be closed for safety reasons.

“Canyoneers traveling this route need to be mindful of their surroundings, watch for signs showing closed areas, and be aware that work may be happening above them,” says NPS.

Quick tips for future visitors include:

To stay updated on all the latest trails updates and closures:

