Gov. Stitt signs one bill into law, vetoes another

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed one bill into law and vetoed another Monday.

The governor signed SB 968 into law, which prohibits disclosure of certain audio and video recordings to the public from agencies such as law enforcement.

He also vetoed SB 903, which related to the Oklahoma Tourism Development Act.

According to Oklahoma Commerce, the Oklahoma Tourism Development Act promotes investment in new or expanded tourism sites such as “entertainment districts, destination hotels, arenas, museums, theme parks, cultural centers and other tourism destinations.”

For any programs that meet requirements under the act, participants may receive sales tax credits or a sales tax incentive payment annually for ten years.

The bill would have modified the term of certain agreements by increasing a tax credit from 10 years to 15 years.

Along with the veto, Gov. Stitt released a statement explaining his decision:

“Senate Bill 903 unnecessarily extends a tax credit from 10 years to 15 years.”

