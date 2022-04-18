ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gov. Stitt signs one bill into law, vetoes another

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2pO1_0fCrd6NZ00
Oklahoma Capitol Building Gov. Stitt signs one bill into law, vetoes another

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed one bill into law and vetoed another Monday.

The governor signed SB 968 into law, which prohibits disclosure of certain audio and video recordings to the public from agencies such as law enforcement.

He also vetoed SB 903, which related to the Oklahoma Tourism Development Act.

According to Oklahoma Commerce, the Oklahoma Tourism Development Act promotes investment in new or expanded tourism sites such as “entertainment districts, destination hotels, arenas, museums, theme parks, cultural centers and other tourism destinations.”

For any programs that meet requirements under the act, participants may receive sales tax credits or a sales tax incentive payment annually for ten years.

The bill would have modified the term of certain agreements by increasing a tax credit from 10 years to 15 years.

Along with the veto, Gov. Stitt released a statement explaining his decision:

“Senate Bill 903 unnecessarily extends a tax credit from 10 years to 15 years.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Commerce, OK
thecentersquare.com

Oklahoma senators pass $7 billion economic incentive package

(The Center Square) – The Oklahoma Senate passed an economic incentive package Thursday that would give nearly $7 billion of tax rebates to a company creating thousands of jobs after nearly three hours of debate. The bill, dubbed the "Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act of 2022," eventually passed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AccuWeather

Severe threat to target Kansas City, Oklahoma City on Wednesday

The severe weather risk is ramping up across the central U.S. with Wednesday bringing the first of many rounds of potentially damaging storms. April was highlighted as a month to watch out for severe weather in AccuWeather's annual spring forecast, and the forecast is coming to fruition with more rounds of severe thunderstorms across the central United States in the coming days.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Senate Bill#Sb 968#Oklahoma Commerce#Cox Media Group
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Gov. Stitt Calls For Legislation To Help Bring 'Fortune 500' Company To Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for lawmakers to work on a "mega-legislation" that creates a more beneficial economic incentive to make Oklahoma more business-friendly. On Monday, Stitt announced that a "huge Fortune 500 company with a global presence" is considering building a factory in Oklahoma but said he could not name the company at this time. According to a statement from the Governor's office, this opportunity would have a "generational impact" on the future of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AFP

Texas executes its oldest death row inmate

Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman more than 30 years ago during a routine traffic stop. Buntion was the oldest man on death row in Texas, the conservative southern state which puts more prisoners to death than any other American state.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FOX 61

Gov. Lamont signs 25-cent gas tax bill into law

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed emergency legislation that suspends Connecticut's tax on gasoline from April 1 to June 30. The signing comes the day after state lawmakers passed the bill. This legislation also suspends dares on public buses statewide during that same time period and creates...
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Oklahoma Supreme Court gives the green light to legalize marijuana, and inflation boosts Kansas tax collection predictions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Supreme Court rules plans to fully legalize marijuana can proceed to the signature-gathering stage. The high court’s ruling paves the way for two more cannabis plans seeking voter approval. One of those plans would legalize, regulate, and tax the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older. The other would remove the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
105K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy