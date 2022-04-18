ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina mall shooting: 2nd suspect arrested after 15 injured in Columbia

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that left 15 people hurt Saturday at a Columbia mall.

According to WIS-TV and WACH-TV, Columbia police arrested Marquise Love Robinson, 20, on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery, and unlawfully carrying a pistol, the department said in a news conference Monday.

The update came one day after police arrested Jewayne M. Price, 22, on a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol following the shooting, which occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Columbiana Centre. At least nine people were injured by gunfire, while six others were hurt while trying to flee the mall, according to The Associated Press.

Price’s charges were later amended to include attempted murder and aggravated assault and battery, the AP reported Monday.

Police are still searching for a third suspect in connection with the incident. Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 19, remains at large and faces the same charges as Robinson, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

