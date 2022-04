JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has its own Earthship being built in Johnson. An Earthship is a home concept trying to do good by the environment. The homes are built using mainly recycled or sustainable materials like used tires filled with dirt, recycled bottles, etc. They take on all different shapes and sizes over the country. There are large concentrations in New Mexico and down in the Southwest.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 HOURS AGO