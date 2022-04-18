ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Focus simulator gives Texans picking Travon Walker a B-

By Mark Lane
 20 hours ago
The Houston Texans are entering the 2022 NFL draft with great expectations — and that was before they picked up an extra selection in Round 1.

The Texans proprietary selection at No. 3 overall warrants them an opportunity to add a dynamic player to their roster. Some mock drafts have had the Texans going with Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, others have Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner going to Houston.

According to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, who released his latest mock draft, the Texans use their first of two selections to take Georgia defensive end Travon Walker.

Walker is a rare athlete in a sport of rare athletes. Of the 12 primary physical and athletic measurables, Walker doesn’t rank lower than the 72nd percentile in any while ranking in the 94th percentile or better in at least half of them. He is an NFL edge rusher drawn up in a laboratory who hasn’t had the production of one at the college level. Georgia’s defense lined him up inside a lot more than other prospects, and it certainly explains some of Walker’s lack of production, but it doesn’t get you all the way there. A team such as Houston will be banking that it can help him reach his sky-high potential because 60 pressures in three years won’t cut it.

PFF’s mock draft simulator gives the Texans a B- grade for taking Walker.

Here is the interesting part about the Walker selection. The very next spot, the New York Jets are on the clock and take Gardner, which earns them an A- grade according to the mock draft simulator.

Why wouldn’t general manager Nick Caserio go with the better pick in Gardner? On the basis of need, the Texans presumably have a No. 1 edge rusher on the roster in Jonathan Greenard as the defensive end plays out his rookie contract. The Texans’ defense lacks a dominant cornerback, and Gardner would immediately fill that need.

Adding an edge rusher such as Walker to the roster would help Houston, but they may not do it early at No. 3 overall if they have a chance to take a gamebreaking defensive back like Gardner.

Ahmad Gardner vs. Kyle Hamilton: Which defensive back gives the Texans the best value?

There are a lot of names currently up for debate regarding the Houston Texans’ third overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many analysts, especially nationally, project NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama’s Evan Neal as the first pick to provide a young, foundational tackle as the team enters a rebuild. Others project Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia’ Travon Walker to be a force at the point of attack for new coach Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 defense. Everyone wants to build the trenches.
HOUSTON, TX
Peter Schrager mock draft: Texans pass on Ahmad Gardner to take Ikem Ekwonu at No. 3 overall

Mock drafts are flying around like monkeys after a pair of ruby slippers in The Wizard of Oz. Each mock draft also presents a glimpse into different realities for the Houston Texans. What if the Texans used their twin first-round picks in this manner or that? Which combinations would be favorable to getting maximum value at No. 3 and No. 13 overall?
HOUSTON, TX
Vikings DT Jaylen Twyman continues remarkable comeback story after being shot four times

With Tuesday’s voluntary workouts being open to the media, there was a major positive takeaway from the session: Jaylen Twyman was back on the field participating in drills. Twyman, a former sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was one of four people shot in a vehicle when visiting family in the Washington D.C. area last July. Thankfully, none of the gunshot wounds were fatal, and everyone survived the incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Seahawks: Which positions should they pick in each round of the 2022 NFL draft?

The Seattle Seahawks currently hold eight picks in the 2022 NFL draft. A couple of them were acquired from the Denver Broncos as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. If they are going to bounce back from their abysmal 7-10 season in 2021, the one thing this organization needs to do most of all is to find a way to maximize value in the draft. This front office produced some all-time great talented classes in 2010, 2011 and 2012. However, since then the results have mostly been disappointing.
DENVER, CO
