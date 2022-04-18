ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gov. Stitt signs one bill into law, vetoes another

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKrvU_0fCrblMP00
Oklahoma Capitol Building Gov. Stitt signs one bill into law, vetoes another

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed one bill into law and vetoed another Monday.

The governor signed SB 968 into law, which prohibits disclosure of certain audio and video recordings to the public from agencies such as law enforcement.

He also vetoed SB 903, which related to the Oklahoma Tourism Development Act.

According to Oklahoma Commerce, the Oklahoma Tourism Development Act promotes investment in new or expanded tourism sites such as “entertainment districts, destination hotels, arenas, museums, theme parks, cultural centers and other tourism destinations.”

For any programs that meet requirements under the act, participants may receive sales tax credits or a sales tax incentive payment annually for ten years.

The bill would have modified the term of certain agreements by increasing a tax credit from 10 years to 15 years.

Along with the veto, Gov. Stitt released a statement explaining his decision:

“Senate Bill 903 unnecessarily extends a tax credit from 10 years to 15 years.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Gov. Lamont signs 25-cent gas tax bill into law

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed emergency legislation that suspends Connecticut's tax on gasoline from April 1 to June 30. The signing comes the day after state lawmakers passed the bill. This legislation also suspends dares on public buses statewide during that same time period and creates...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Oklahoma Supreme Court gives the green light to legalize marijuana, and inflation boosts Kansas tax collection predictions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Supreme Court rules plans to fully legalize marijuana can proceed to the signature-gathering stage. The high court’s ruling paves the way for two more cannabis plans seeking voter approval. One of those plans would legalize, regulate, and tax the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older. The other would remove the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Commerce, OK
KTUL

Transgender-related bill heads to the Gov. Stitt's desk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A transgender-related bill that saw a lot of debate on the Senate floor passed on Thursday morning. Senate Bill (SB) 2 would prohibit transgender females from participating in female sports. SB 2 is seeing much-heated debate between Oklahomans. "I'm disappointed," said Sen. Carri Hicks, D-District...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Senate Bill#Sb 968#Oklahoma Commerce#Cox Media Group
Post Register

Gov. Little signs wildland firefighter hazard pay bill into law

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allowing wildland firefighters to receive hazard pay into law Thursday. House Bill 588 authorizes wildland firefighters to get compensation on par with other states when working in dangerous conditions. The bill received broad support from Idaho lawmakers. Proponents say...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Gov. Brad Little signs bill into law to help rural EMS with funding

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little signed HB561 into law Monday, helping to free up money in the state's Emergency Medical Services Fund III. The existing fund only allowed for vehicle and equipment purchases, but the new law opens up what the money can be used for. This law allows funding to be used for training, licensing, communication technology, dispatch services and other costs that does not include personnel salaries.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy