Arkansas gymnast Kennedy Hambrick returning for 5th season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas gymnast Kennedy Hambrick will compete with the Hogs for another year.
She announced on Twitter Monday that she would be coming back to for a fifth year.
Hambrick just finished her senior season with the Gymbacks after competing as an individual at nationals.
She holds Arkansas' record for best all-around score, which she broke in February of 2021.
