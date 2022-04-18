ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA Draft tiebreaker results

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U88H4_0fCrbNN500
May 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of the stage prior to the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery at the Hilton Chicago. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA conducted a series of random tiebreakers today to determine the 2022 draft order. These tiebreakers involved teams that finished the regular season with identical records.

The results are as follows, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

  • Chicago Bulls (No. 18) over Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 19)
  • San Antonio Spurs (No. 20) over Denver Nuggets (No. 21)
  • Note: The Spurs are receiving this pick from the Raptors.
  • Philadelphia 76ers (No. 23) over Milwaukee Bucks (No. 24) over San Antonio Spurs (No. 25)
  • Note: The Spurs are receiving this pick from the Celtics.
  • Note: The Nets have the option of acquiring this pick from the Sixers or passing on it and instead acquiring Philadelphia’s 2023 first-round pick.
  • Miami Heat (No. 27) over Golden State Warriors (No. 28).

While the tiebreaker winner will pick ahead of the loser(s) in the first round, that order will be flipped in the second round. For instance, the Timberwolves’ second-round pick will be at No. 48, while the Bulls’ second-rounder (traded to Sacramento) will be No. 49.

The fact that Philadelphia won the three-way tiebreaker for the No. 23 pick means Brooklyn will be faced with an interesting decision. If they decide to pass on receiving the Sixers’ 2022 first-rounder, the Nets would instead receive Philadelphia’s unprotected 2023 first-rounder.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Nikola Jovic declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Serbian forward Nikola Jovic has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, agent Misko Raznatovic tells Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Jovic has already submitted the paperwork necessary to enter this year’s draft pool. At just 18 years old, Jovic is a starter for Mega Mozzart in the Adriatic League, averaging...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Hornets might have interest in trading for Lakers' Russell Westbrook

League insiders have increasingly mentioned the Hornets as a team that might have interest in trading for Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, writes Marc Stein of Substack. Charlotte would be interested in Westbrook only to create long-term financial flexibility, and based on salary-matching rules, the team would have to send out roughly $38M to acquire the former MVP. Stein points to Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier as contracts the team might want to move to accommodate a new deal for Miles Bridges this summer, plus the future max extension of LaMelo Ball.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Espn#Raptors#Celtics#Sixers
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Ben Simmons likely to miss entire postseason?

After having been ruled out for the play-in tournament earlier this week, time is running out for Ben Simmons to return to action for the Nets, according to Brian Lewis of The New York Post. Simmons is suffering from a herniated L-4 disc in his lower spine and received an...
NBA
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
CBS Philly

Fans React To Sixers Dominating Toronto Raptors In Game 1 Behind Tyrese Maxey’s Historic Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers started their playoff run on the right track. They took down the Raptors, 131-111, in Game 1 at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.  Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points and became the youngest player in Sixers history to score at least 30 points in a playoff game in the win.  It was a playoff party inside Wells Fargo and fans packed the house. “There’s nothing like a Sixers playoff game,” one fan said. Sixers fans came ready for playoff basketball in South Philly. “A little nervous, Toronto is a tough team,” Kenny Powell said.  For Pete Branco, Game 1...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy