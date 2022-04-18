2022 NBA Draft tiebreaker results

May 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of the stage prior to the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery at the Hilton Chicago. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA conducted a series of random tiebreakers today to determine the 2022 draft order. These tiebreakers involved teams that finished the regular season with identical records.

The results are as follows, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Chicago Bulls (No. 18) over Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 19)

(No. 18) over (No. 19) San Antonio Spurs (No. 20) over Denver Nuggets (No. 21)

(No. 20) over (No. 21) Note: The Spurs are receiving this pick from the Raptors.

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 23) over Milwaukee Bucks (No. 24) over San Antonio Spurs (No. 25)

(No. 23) over (No. 24) over (No. 25) Note: The Spurs are receiving this pick from the Celtics .

Note: The Nets have the option of acquiring this pick from the Sixers or passing on it and instead acquiring Philadelphia’s 2023 first-round pick.

Miami Heat (No. 27) over Golden State Warriors (No. 28).

While the tiebreaker winner will pick ahead of the loser(s) in the first round, that order will be flipped in the second round. For instance, the Timberwolves’ second-round pick will be at No. 48, while the Bulls’ second-rounder (traded to Sacramento) will be No. 49.

The fact that Philadelphia won the three-way tiebreaker for the No. 23 pick means Brooklyn will be faced with an interesting decision. If they decide to pass on receiving the Sixers’ 2022 first-rounder, the Nets would instead receive Philadelphia’s unprotected 2023 first-rounder.