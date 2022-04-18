ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Urban League leaders put building up for sale; say organization staying put

By Jeff Wiehe
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s building might be for sale, but the Fort Wayne Urban League isn’t going anywhere.

That’s according to the organization’s leaders, who say it will operate as normal inside the same building even after any sale that might happen.

“We’re going to be an occupant there,” said the league’s Chairman of the Board George Guy. “It’s an asset we have, we own it outright, and we’re seeing what the market can bear.”

The building, located at 2135 S. Hanna St., is listed on the Zachary Company’s website with an asking price of $860,000.

Built in 2006 as part of the redevelopment of the Hanna-Creighton neighborhood on the southeast side, the facility has 16,770 square feet of partially leased office space.

Terra Brantley selected to lead Northeast Indiana Public Radio

According to the Zachary Company’s website, the Urban League would lease back roughly 6,000 square feet of the building as part of a sale. Three other tenants also occupy 2,300 square feet.

“We’re still doing business and will be doing business as usual,” Guy said.

Guy added that the organization is also looking to hire a new CEO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9k1M_0fCrayhF00
Outside the Fort Wayne Urban League

That position has had high turnover along with some controversy in recent years.

Former WANE 15 news anchor Terra Brantley took over as President and CEO last May but left to manage Northeast Indiana Public Radio this past January.

She had taken the reigns from Quinton Dixie, who served as interim CEO after the league fired Cosette Grant-Overton less than a year into her stint at the job during the spring of 2019.

Grant-Overton filed a federal lawsuit against both the Fort Wayne Urban League and the National Urban League in 2020.

In her suit, Grant-Overton, who is Black, claims she was “discriminated against and discharged on the basis of her race, color, sex, and age.”

Grant-Overton also claims in the suit she was “terminated for refusing to go along with illegal practices regarding financials and by refusing to go along with the covering up of discovered fiscal discrepancies and by reporting those discovered discrepancies to Defendant’s leadership.”

The lawsuit paints the local Urban League as one with financial issues that were at times ignored with a “sweep them under the rug” attitude, according to court documents.

Financial data would be misrepresented or falsified while large expenditures would be authorized despite deficits and lack of cash flow, according to claims in the lawsuit.

The Fort Wayne Urban League denied Grant-Overton’s accusations in initial responses to her lawsuit.

The local organization also denied in court documents Grant-Overton’s claims that the league retaliated against her by firing her less than three weeks before she qualified for leave due to a serious health condition she disclosed.

The case is still ongoing more than two years later.

Guy could not comment on the lawsuit as it is a legal matter, but said it is not related to the sale of the building.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “It has nothing to do with it.”

