When it was announced that Loki would be getting a second season, we all didn't know what to expect after that mind-blowing season finale. During the finale, Loki and Sylvie meet Kang the Conqueror and are given a choice to save the multiverse or begin a multiversal war. The duo were at odds on the decision and ultimately Sylvie kills Kang beginning the war. Loki and Sylvie are expected to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in some capacity, and one would assume the film would do some set-up for the second season of the series. Well, according to Michael Waldron (via The Playlist), who is the scribe of both projects, it does indeed.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO