ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court rules against Air Force lieutenant colonel who refused vaccine

By Kaelan Deese
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47InmN_0fCrZIxC00

The Supreme Court said it won't get involved in a military vaccine mandate challenge brought by a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve who declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for religious reasons.

In an unsigned order, justices gave no reasons for their refusal to take the case, which is common in response to emergency requests. Three Republican-appointed members, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, gave their dissent but did not explain their decisions, according to court records.

The court's order stands as an interim measure that denies relief while the plaintiff's appeals proceed. Lt. Col. Jonathan Dunn was removed from his command following nearly two decades of service as a trainer and commander, arguing he was seeking “protection against further punishment, including a discharge.”

SUPREME COURT BLOCKS ORDER ON DEPLOYMENT OF NAVY SEALS WHO REJECTED COVID-19 VACCINE

The Justice Department's Solicitor General, Elizabeth Prelogar, said the Air Force had determined "that vaccination of service members is an essential component of military readiness and is critical to protecting the health and safety of service members."

Last month, a similar ruling came down from the high court, blocking a lower court order that prevented the Navy from regulating the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special operations forces who declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The same three conservative-leaning justices dissented.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

President Joe Biden 's administration, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , have asked the high court on several occasions to turn down lawsuits disputing the military's vaccine policies, calling the previous request by special operations forces an "unprecedented intrusion into core military affairs” that had "no precedent in American history."

Despite numerous setbacks by military plaintiffs seeking relief from vaccine mandates, the high court in January blocked the administration's workplace vaccine-or-test mandate but upheld the Department of Health and Human Services requirement for certain healthcare workers.

Comments / 1

Related
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Thomas Focus May Sink Democrats’ Supreme Court Ethics Push

Ginni Thomas’s texts to a Trump White House official reinvigorated congressional Democrats’ calls to hold the Supreme Court to a code of ethics but tying it to her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, may make it harder to pass. The focus on Thomas, one of the most conservative justices,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Anita Hill reacts to Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation: 'We should all be celebrating'

Anita Hill is reacting with "pure joy" to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation after condemning the Senate's "shocking" hearings. Hill, who testified about her sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, shared her reaction on CNN to Jackson being confirmed as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lieutenant Colonel#Navy Seals#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Air Force Reserve#Republican#The Justice Department
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
63K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy