Psaki: Sale of oil drilling leases doesn't 'undercut' Biden's energy goals

Rachel Cat
3d ago
She’s right because even though Brandon is moving forward with minimal leasing, the royalty price tags on development removes any incentive to develop domestic resources.
Reply(2)
10
Gene Presley
3d ago
Thought the presidents policies didn't effect gas prices. So how's this going to help?
Reply(1)
9
How you doing
2d ago
Lol it just goes to show all of his followers that he doesn’t know what he’s doing he messed it up on his first day in office and now he’s trying to fix it
Reply
2
Related
Pentagon officials disagree with Biden proposal to shelve Trump-era sea nuclear missile
Top Pentagon officials have revealed their support of a sea-launched cruise missile nuclear development program that will be axed in the latest budget proposal.
WATCH: Pence finds Kamala Harris’s VP performance ‘a little hard to take’
Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted President Joe Biden for doing “more damage to America than any president in modern history” and noted that Vice President Kamala Harris is not doing him any favors.
NATO says rumors American commander was captured in Ukraine are false
The rumors that an American NATO officer was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine are false, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, the headquarters of NATO’s Allied Command Operations, said.
U.S. banks flagged over 150 transactions involving Biden's brother or son for further review
More than 150 transactions involving either President Biden's brother James Biden or son Hunter Biden's global business affairs have been flagged for further review by U.S. banks. Some of the transactions were flagged because large wire transfers were involved. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Biden wants to regulate everything — even your air conditioning
Once upon a time, the mantra of the libertarian Left was “keep the government out of the bedroom.”. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi want to regulate any gadget or appliance with an electric switch that turns on in your house or your driveway. New Department of Energy rules will dictate the amount of water that comes out of your showerhead, how much warm air comes out of your heater, and how much cool air comes out of air conditioners. There is even talk about gadgets monitoring your home's temperature in the winter and summer months.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she was 'never under the illusion' Joe Manchin would back Biden's Build Back Better legislation
"I have the utmost respect and confidence in the president, but I just felt like we called two different plays on this one," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.
CNBC
Biden's top economic advisor says restarting the Keystone XL pipeline now won't lower oil prices
President Joe Biden's top economic advisor told CNBC on Friday the administration is focused on policies that can deliver immediate relief to high oil prices. NEC Director Brian Deese suggested the White House was not rethinking its plans to scuttle the Keystone XL pipeline. "Any action on Keystone wouldn't actually...
Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere
After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'
Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?
Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
Joe Manchin swings at Biden's billionaire tax, saying the superrich can't be taxed on 'things you don't have'
"You might have it on paper," he said. Most of America's wealthiest families park their assets in financial investments like stocks or bonds.
Mike Pence: ‘Incomprehensible’ for Biden to negotiate with Iran while US holds vast reserves of oil
Mike Pence: ‘Incomprehensible’ for Biden to negotiate with Iran while US holds vast reserves of oil.
IN THIS ARTICLE
18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north
Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
Washington Examiner
'What the hell was he thinking?': Pennsylvania conservatives react to Trump's support of Oz
RICHLAND, Pennsylvania — Jackie Kulback has a very detailed list of criteria that the county party she chairs, the Cambria County Republican Committee, requires to endorse candidates in next month's U.S. Senate primary contest. “There are some basic things," she said, "such as, have they ever been to Cambria...
CNBC
Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located
Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
'The View's' Sunny Hostin claims Trump 'ran the country into the ground' despite multiple crises under Biden
"The View's" Sunny Hostin claimed Thursday that former President Donald Trump "ran the country into the ground," but failed to mention the multiple crises facing Americans under the past 15 months of President Biden's administration. During a segment discussing the Senate candidacies of celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure
Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
US intel believes Putin might use Biden's support for Ukraine to justify future interference in American elections: report
There is no evidence that Russia will interfere again, but the Ukraine war might have given Putin more incentive to do so.
Biden allocates $3 billion for low-income families to retrofit homes
Low-income families will be able to lower their utility bills with $3.16 billion in funding for home retrofits made available by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The move will also help the U.S. reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The funding, approved as part of the infrastructure bill that Congress passed last...
Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory
Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
63K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 35