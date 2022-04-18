'It was homophobic': Teacher who put on suggestive drag show decries criticism

H e got dragged.

A teacher who put on a scantily clad drag performance for students at an annual talent show is decrying criticism of the event, calling it " homophobic ."



WKOW reported that French teacher Matt Kashdan of Middleton High School in Wisconsin said, "People were calling me a groomer, people were calling me a pedophile, people are calling me a narcissist," in the wake of his controversial performance. "It was homophobic."

"'Most of you know me as the French teacher, but now you will know me as the drag teacher!' - Middleton High School’s Matthew Kashdan," MacIver News Service tweeted last week.



According to Kashdan, his performance was well received by the primarily underage audience, and he added that problems only arose after a parent sent an email later.

An email reportedly sent by the school following the performance vaguely blamed it on a lack of administrative approval. It further announced the teacher's exit from his position, claiming the departure is unrelated to the talent show.

"The teacher involved in the controversial performance resigned his position weeks ago. His resignation is in no way connected to his performance. He will not be returning to our school next year in order to pursue other career paths outside of education," the email read, according to the report.

Kashdan further claimed that support was palpable following the performance despite media exposure. "The coolest thing was that when I went back to school after all of this media stuff had [happened], all around the school there were these signs posted saying we support you, LGBTQ rights matter," he said, per WKOW.

According to him, the event only increased his love for drag. "All this has done has just showed me the power of drag and how important it is for our community," he added.