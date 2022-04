Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Below-normal, but dry over the next few days. Warming up and tracking storms by the end of the week. A chilly start on this Sunday, with high temperatures warming to the low and mid 50s. That almost 10 degrees below-normal for this time of year. A few clouds will build in as the day progresses. It will be on the windy side once again. Winds will be out of the west and northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.

