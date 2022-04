PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Portage County woman fed up with the amount of garage she noticed on her runs, hopes the community will come together on Earth Day. Laurie Moyer created the hashtag #PoCoTrashTag. She hopes people will take pride in cleaning up the county and share their hard work on social media. She said found some inspiration on other social media platforms that used a similar concept, but she was the first to start it in Portage County.

