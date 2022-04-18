ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers facing eviction as moratorium ends

By Jennifer Bisram
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Attorneys are trying to keep up with all the housing eviction cases coming in across in New York City.

Tenants who are facing eviction may even have to go to court without legal representation because there are more cases than attorneys – that’s why there are growing calls to slow down the process of putting more cases on the calendar.

Since New York State’s eviction moratorium ended, new cases are pouring into housing court in Harlem, Assemblyman Edward Gibbs said Monday.

“The landlord who was very forgiving the first two years during the pandemic is now aggressively seeking money,” he said.

Luz Pena, 59, has been living in her apartment for 12 years. The pandemic put her behind on her rent.
Her biggest fear is being thrown out of her apartment.

“Maybe I have to go to a shelter or somewhere else,” she said.

According to the Harlem mom, it’s been keeping her up at night.

“I’m very nervous, sad and depressed,” she said.

And she’s not the only minority New Yorker feeling this way.

“This puts enormous stress on clients who are already baring the brunt of the pandemic – often Black and brown New Yorkers – now they have to go to court without any legal representation,” said Munonyedi Clifford, director of Housing for the Legal Aid Society in Harlem.

Under the right to counsel program, low-income New Yorkers are eligible to have an attorney represent them for free in housing court cases. But, according to attorneys in Harlem, they just can’t keep up with all the pending and new cases.

“Right now we have 20 something attorneys – every week on calendar over 100 cases are being added,” said Clifford. “The court has the power to slow things down so that people can be matched up with attorneys to help them navigate the complicated court process.”

Officials are also asking for more attorneys to step up and help.

“We need some great attorneys help these people fight housing insecurity and stay inside their developments,” added Gibbs.

Manhattan DA Bragg changing conviction review process

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is changing the way his office reviews past convictions. “Wrongful convictions are the height of injustice,” Bragg said in an interview with PIX11 News. “A fair and open and independent objective process, that’s what we can offer to the public.” Anyone who believes they were falsely […]
COVID cases rise in New York City, experts say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Experts are warning of an uptick in COVID cases in New York City. According to data from the city’s Department of Health, over 2,100 people per day have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, a 43% increase compared to the past month. Officials say an upward trend […]
More NYC tenants facing eviction without legal representation

NEW YORK -- As New York City's housing courts process the backlog of eviction cases, demand for lawyers continues to outpace supply.Monday, Legal Aid announced attorneys will be unable to take new housing court cases in Manhattan and Brooklyn for the rest of April.They've calling on state court officials to limit the number of cases on the calendar to ensure low-income New Yorkers have legal representation.Eighty-four percent of tenants who had a lawyer under the Right to Counsel Program were able to avoid eviction, according to the city.
PIX11

Man threatened to kill Brooklyn MTA worker: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attacked and threatened an MTA employee after she tried to rope off a turnstile Sunday morning, police said Thursday. The woman, an on-duty booth attendant, was roping off a turnstile area due to a service change at the Franklin Avenue Station. Police said as she was doing this, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
PIX11

Man sucker-punches Bronx father at work

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who sucker-punched a Bronx father while he was working at a store in East Harlem. Shivpersaud Kowlessar, 59, is the general manager at the American Outlet store in East Harlem. He moved to the United States from Guyana back in 2000 and has since been […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
