ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas gymnast Kennedy Hambrick returning for 5th season

By Courtney Mims
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvdSB_0fCrXZmj00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas gymnast Kennedy Hambrick will compete with the Hogs for another year.

She announced on Twitter Monday that she would be coming back to for a fifth year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJpkb_0fCrXZmj00
Kennedy Hambrick’s Tweet about returning for another season with Arkansas

Hambrick just finished her senior season with the Gymbacks after competing as an individual at nationals.

She holds Arkansas’ record for best all-around score, which she broke in February of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Arkansas' average last freeze

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've had reports of freeze-prone crops, like blueberries and strawberries, being killed by late frosts in Northwest Arkansas the past few weeks, but in reality, it's not all too uncommon. The average last frost in Fayetteville is April 16, with the record latest occurring on May...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Fifth Year
KARK 4 News

Woman killed in Forrest City night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

Ayden Owens garners SEC Field Athlete of the Week honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Razorback Ayden Owen was named the SEC Field Athlete of the Week following his victory in the decathlon at the Mt. SAC Relays with a collegiate record score of 8,528 points, which serves as the 2022 world leader. Among his collegiate record, Owens established a pair of collegiate best marks within the multi-event […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy