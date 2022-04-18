Arkansas gymnast Kennedy Hambrick returning for 5th season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas gymnast Kennedy Hambrick will compete with the Hogs for another year.

She announced on Twitter Monday that she would be coming back to for a fifth year.

Kennedy Hambrick’s Tweet about returning for another season with Arkansas

Hambrick just finished her senior season with the Gymbacks after competing as an individual at nationals.

She holds Arkansas’ record for best all-around score, which she broke in February of 2021.

