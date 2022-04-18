Sign Up For The BayouSide 5k To Raise Awareness About Mental Health

KINGS MILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Students are helping students in a local school district to promote mental wellness and increase awareness. From music and motivation Monday to therapy dog Tuesday, the HOPE Squad at Kings Local Schools designed activities and programs for Hope Week. The entire week is focused on making mental health a priority.
