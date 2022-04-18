ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The IRS says most people qualify for a tax extension, and some already have one without asking

5 On Your Side
 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline to get your individual taxes filed and submit your payment. But if you still need more time, you may want to consider filing for an extension. An extension gives you until October to gather your tax documents and...

The US Sun

What is the IRS Fresh Start Program and who qualifies explained

DESPITE its reputation as a relentless collector, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers a number of tax relief programs for struggling Americans. Over the years, the IRS has tweaked the tax code to be more forgiving to certain taxpayers struggling to pay based on their financial situation. The IRS lumps...
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Can tax refunds be deposited on a Sunday?

Monday marks the deadline to get your taxes filed with the IRS for 2021, and many want to know when to expect a refund. Many have already filed and want to know if they can see their refund deposited over the weekend. When you receive a refund depends on when...
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
CNET

No Tax Refund in Your Bank Account Yet? How to Track It Down

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you got your US taxes filed ahead of Tax Day, your next step is getting your refund money. However, if it's been more than three weeks since you submitted your tax return to the IRS and there's still no sign of your refund, it's time to start tracking it down. Tax refunds generally arrive within 21 days -- if no errors are found -- for those who file electronically and have set up direct deposit. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you only have three days left until the tax deadline day of April 18, 2022. (That's also the last day ever to file for any of the $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2018.)
