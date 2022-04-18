ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Returns to lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Newman (groin) is starting Monday's game against the Brewers. Newman missed...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season

MIAMI, April 22 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals players not only benefit from Albert Pujols' physical presence in the batting order, but they also rely on lessons the veteran slugger offers behind the scenes during his final MLB season. "That's why I'm here," Pujols told UPI before the Cardinals faced...
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Not starting Tuesday

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Smith started the past six games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-19 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and three runs during that stretch. Sheldon Neuse will start at the hot corner Tuesday with righty Chris Ellis on the mound for Baltimore.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: IL bound with concussion

Stephenson was diagnosed with a concussion and will be placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Stephenson suffered the injury while tagging out Luke Voit in a collision at home plate during the opening frame of Tuesday's loss to the Padres, and he'll be out for at least a week while going through the concussion protocol. Aramis Garcia should step in as Cincinnati's primary backstop in the meantime, and the team will need to promote another catcher to serve as the backup.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not starting Wednesday

Urias isn't starting Wednesday's game against Oakland. Urias went 2-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four games. Kelvin Gutierrez will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Moves up to majors

Atlanta recalled Toussaint from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Toussaint and Dylan Lee will both join Atlanta in Los Angeles for the second game of the team's series with the Dodgers, giving the bullpen a fresh pair of arms after starter Huascar Ynoa lasted just 3.2 innings in Monday's 7-4 loss. Ynoa was demoted to Gwinnett in a corresponding move, but Toussaint isn't expected to get a look in the rotation in his place. Instead, Atlanta will likely condense from a six-man rotation to a five-man setup, with Kyle Wright and Bryce Elder occupying the back-end spots.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Not starting Tuesday

Altuve (hamstring) will not start Tuesday's game against the Angels. Altuve underwent an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's game with a strained left hamstring. The results of that MRI are not yet public, but he'll evidently need to miss at least one game. Aledmys Diaz takes over at second base, the role he'd likely handle on an everyday basis if Altuve heads to the injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Could return for homestand

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed (shoulder) could return at some point during an upcoming homestand that begins Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Lovullo, who mentioned the possibility of a rehab assignment, did not indicate whether a potential return would be closer to the beginning or the end of the homestand. The Diamondbacks open a three-game set against the Mets on Friday, followed by another three-gamer beginning Monday against the Dodgers. Ahmed took six at-bats and played six innings defensively Monday during an exhibition game at the team's training facility at Salt River Fields. The manager also labeled the injured Jordan Luplow (oblique) as a potential returnee along with Ahmed.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision

Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Not yet facing hitters

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) remains limited to throwing off a mound and hasn't advanced to facing hitters in live batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Shortly before Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reported that Strasburg was scheduled to face hitters...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured Tuesday

Connauton (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Connauton was hurt in the third period and didn't finish the game. With the Flyers thin on defense with injuries to Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body) and Cam York (lower body), they may need to recall a defenseman. Per Carchidi, Connauton is expected to miss time, which likely rules him out for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Fills box score

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs. Arozarena broke open the game in Tampa Bay's favor in the seventh inning, doubling in Taylor Walls. He was then driven in on a single by Harold Ramirez, accounting for the majority of his production. Arozarena has now collected five hits in his last 16 at-bats, including three doubles to go along with three runs scored and two RBI.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

José Ramírez hits second grand slam of season after Tim Anderson's error sparks big inning for Guardians

José Ramírez was the headliner, but the second inning in Game 1 of the White Sox-Guardians doubleheader Wednesday was a bit absurd. The Guardians entered the bottom of the second with a 1-0 lead. The wacky inning started when Gabriel Arias reached on a Tim Anderson error. It was the second error of the game for Anderson and third for the White Sox. The Guardians then recorded five consecutive singles, making it a 3-0 game with the bases loaded for Ramírez. And he broke the game wide open.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' JT Riddle: Contract selected by Cincinnati

Riddle had his contract selected by the Reds on Tuesday. The 30-year-old signed with Cincinnati on a minor-league deal in mid-March and will join the big-league roster as infield depth with Jonathan India (hamstring) and Mike Moustakas (biceps) heading to the injured list. Riddle appeared in only four major-league games with the Twins last year and had a .591 OPS at the Triple-A level.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jose Devers: Throwing and hitting again

Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up save

Bard earned the save, striking out one in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win Tuesday over the Phillies. Bard recorded his fifth save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He is now 5-for-6 in save chances on the season. The 36-year-old has notoriously struggled with his command and control and allowed 4.9 BB/9 in 2021. This season, however, he has not yet allowed a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. The Rockies are tied for first place and Bard is tied for the National League lead in saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Joe isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies. Joe is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .375/.474/.625 with a homer, a triple, three doubles, five runs, two RBI and six walks. He'll get a breather while Charlie Blackmon serves as the designated hitter with Sam Hilliard entering the lineup in center field.
DENVER, CO

