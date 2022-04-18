ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Sits for first time

Tsutsugo will sit for the first time this season Monday against Milwaukee. Tsutsugo's day off comes...

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: IL bound with concussion

Stephenson was diagnosed with a concussion and will be placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Stephenson suffered the injury while tagging out Luke Voit in a collision at home plate during the opening frame of Tuesday's loss to the Padres, and he'll be out for at least a week while going through the concussion protocol. Aramis Garcia should step in as Cincinnati's primary backstop in the meantime, and the team will need to promote another catcher to serve as the backup.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not starting Wednesday

Urias isn't starting Wednesday's game against Oakland. Urias went 2-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four games. Kelvin Gutierrez will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Returning to action Thursday

Cabrera (biceps) will be activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday to make a start for Low-A Jupiter in the affiliate's game against St. Lucie, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins optioned Cabrera to Low-A coming out of spring training so he could conduct his rehab program for...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Not starting Tuesday

Altuve (hamstring) will not start Tuesday's game against the Angels. Altuve underwent an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's game with a strained left hamstring. The results of that MRI are not yet public, but he'll evidently need to miss at least one game. Aledmys Diaz takes over at second base, the role he'd likely handle on an everyday basis if Altuve heads to the injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Moves up to majors

Atlanta recalled Toussaint from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Toussaint and Dylan Lee will both join Atlanta in Los Angeles for the second game of the team's series with the Dodgers, giving the bullpen a fresh pair of arms after starter Huascar Ynoa lasted just 3.2 innings in Monday's 7-4 loss. Ynoa was demoted to Gwinnett in a corresponding move, but Toussaint isn't expected to get a look in the rotation in his place. Instead, Atlanta will likely condense from a six-man rotation to a five-man setup, with Kyle Wright and Bryce Elder occupying the back-end spots.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision

Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Could return for homestand

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed (shoulder) could return at some point during an upcoming homestand that begins Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Lovullo, who mentioned the possibility of a rehab assignment, did not indicate whether a potential return would be closer to the beginning or the end of the homestand. The Diamondbacks open a three-game set against the Mets on Friday, followed by another three-gamer beginning Monday against the Dodgers. Ahmed took six at-bats and played six innings defensively Monday during an exhibition game at the team's training facility at Salt River Fields. The manager also labeled the injured Jordan Luplow (oblique) as a potential returnee along with Ahmed.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Hays isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics. Hays will get his first day off this season after he hit .220 with three doubles, three runs and an RBI in his first 11 appearances of the year. Anthony Santander will shift to left field while Ryan McKenna starts in right.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Pirates
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Gets breather Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates. Cain started in the first two games of the series against Pittsburgh and went 1-for-5 with a double, two runs and a walk. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Expects to make next start

Kuhl (hip) said Wednesday that he expects to make his next turn through the rotation, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Kuhl was removed from Monday's start against the Phillies due to a right hip flexor injury, but he said two days later that his hip is "not an issue." While the Rockies will presumably monitor the right-hander's health this week, it appears as though he'll be able to take the mound when he's tentatively scheduled to start Sunday at Detroit.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' JT Riddle: Contract selected by Cincinnati

Riddle had his contract selected by the Reds on Tuesday. The 30-year-old signed with Cincinnati on a minor-league deal in mid-March and will join the big-league roster as infield depth with Jonathan India (hamstring) and Mike Moustakas (biceps) heading to the injured list. Riddle appeared in only four major-league games with the Twins last year and had a .591 OPS at the Triple-A level.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jose Devers: Throwing and hitting again

Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up save

Bard earned the save, striking out one in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win Tuesday over the Phillies. Bard recorded his fifth save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He is now 5-for-6 in save chances on the season. The 36-year-old has notoriously struggled with his command and control and allowed 4.9 BB/9 in 2021. This season, however, he has not yet allowed a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. The Rockies are tied for first place and Bard is tied for the National League lead in saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Goes deep in victory

Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Pirates on Tuesday. Tellez took Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker deep in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Andrew McCutchen. The 27-year-old has started strong in his first full season with the Brewers, slashing .273/.333/.545 with two homers and seven RBI in 11 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Rendon (illness) is starting at third base and batting third Tuesday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rendon was a late scratch for Monday's contest due to a stomach bug, but he's back in the lineup a day later. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start in 2022 with a .185/.303/.296 slash line and 27.3 percent strikeout rate through eight games.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: On base three times

Lopez went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Twins. Lopez hit second in this contest after often hitting in the bottom third of the order to start the year. The move up was partially due to Carlos Santana's (undisclosed) absence from the lineup, but Lopez has also earned more at-bats. He's batting .385 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs scored through nine games, while both Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt are sporting .139 batting averages. Lopez's solid contact skills at the plate and strong defense at second base will keep him as a fixture in the lineup, though fantasy managers would see more of a benefit if he stays closer to the top of the order.
KANSAS CITY, MO

