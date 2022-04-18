ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Lou Trivino: Moves to COVID-19 IL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Trivino (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. The Athletics are returning...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: IL bound with concussion

Stephenson was diagnosed with a concussion and will be placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Stephenson suffered the injury while tagging out Luke Voit in a collision at home plate during the opening frame of Tuesday's loss to the Padres, and he'll be out for at least a week while going through the concussion protocol. Aramis Garcia should step in as Cincinnati's primary backstop in the meantime, and the team will need to promote another catcher to serve as the backup.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Isaac Mattson: Healthy at Triple-A

Mattson (shoulder) has made three relief appearances for Triple-A Norfolk this season, covering three no-hit scoreless innings while striking out three and issuing one walk. Mattson dealt with a sore right shoulder in spring training, which closed the door on any outside chance he had for making the Orioles' Opening Day roster. After being outrighted off the 40-man roster April 8, Mattson will face an even tougher time making it back in the big leagues even though he's now healthy again.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Returning to action Thursday

Cabrera (biceps) will be activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday to make a start for Low-A Jupiter in the affiliate's game against St. Lucie, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins optioned Cabrera to Low-A coming out of spring training so he could conduct his rehab program for...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not starting Wednesday

Urias isn't starting Wednesday's game against Oakland. Urias went 2-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four games. Kelvin Gutierrez will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Not starting Tuesday

Altuve (hamstring) will not start Tuesday's game against the Angels. Altuve underwent an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's game with a strained left hamstring. The results of that MRI are not yet public, but he'll evidently need to miss at least one game. Aledmys Diaz takes over at second base, the role he'd likely handle on an everyday basis if Altuve heads to the injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rangers' Brad Miller: Enters as pinch hitter

Miller (back) entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter -- singling for Charlie Culberson in the seventh inning -- then remained in the game to play third base. Miller was shelved over the weekend, missing two games with tightness in his back, and was not in Tuesday's starting lineup against left-hander Robbie Ray. He normally sits against lefties, so it was unsurprising to see him open on the bench, but his appearance as a pinch hitter and a fielder in the game suggests good health. The Mariners are scheduled to throw right-hander Logan Gilbert on Wednesday, so expect Miller to return as the left fielder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Could return for homestand

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed (shoulder) could return at some point during an upcoming homestand that begins Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Lovullo, who mentioned the possibility of a rehab assignment, did not indicate whether a potential return would be closer to the beginning or the end of the homestand. The Diamondbacks open a three-game set against the Mets on Friday, followed by another three-gamer beginning Monday against the Dodgers. Ahmed took six at-bats and played six innings defensively Monday during an exhibition game at the team's training facility at Salt River Fields. The manager also labeled the injured Jordan Luplow (oblique) as a potential returnee along with Ahmed.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jose Devers: Throwing and hitting again

Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up save

Bard earned the save, striking out one in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win Tuesday over the Phillies. Bard recorded his fifth save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He is now 5-for-6 in save chances on the season. The 36-year-old has notoriously struggled with his command and control and allowed 4.9 BB/9 in 2021. This season, however, he has not yet allowed a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. The Rockies are tied for first place and Bard is tied for the National League lead in saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Goes deep in victory

Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Pirates on Tuesday. Tellez took Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker deep in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Andrew McCutchen. The 27-year-old has started strong in his first full season with the Brewers, slashing .273/.333/.545 with two homers and seven RBI in 11 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tyler Danish: Joins big club

The Red Sox recalled Danish from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. He was added to the active roster as a replacement for catcher Christian Vazquez (illness), who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. After falling short in his bid for a spot in the Red Sox's Opening Day bullpen, Danish earned his way on the active roster after striking out six over three scoreless frames through his first three appearances of the season with Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: On base three times

Lopez went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Twins. Lopez hit second in this contest after often hitting in the bottom third of the order to start the year. The move up was partially due to Carlos Santana's (undisclosed) absence from the lineup, but Lopez has also earned more at-bats. He's batting .385 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs scored through nine games, while both Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt are sporting .139 batting averages. Lopez's solid contact skills at the plate and strong defense at second base will keep him as a fixture in the lineup, though fantasy managers would see more of a benefit if he stays closer to the top of the order.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

José Ramírez hits second grand slam of season after Tim Anderson's error sparks big inning for Guardians

José Ramírez was the headliner, but the second inning in Game 1 of the White Sox-Guardians doubleheader Wednesday was a bit absurd. The Guardians entered the bottom of the second with a 1-0 lead. The wacky inning started when Gabriel Arias reached on a Tim Anderson error. It was the second error of the game for Anderson and third for the White Sox. The Guardians then recorded five consecutive singles, making it a 3-0 game with the bases loaded for Ramírez. And he broke the game wide open.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Picking up at-bats sans Haniger

Toro will serve as Seattle's designated hitter and will bat eighth Tuesday against Texas. Toro has been the main beneficiary of Mitch Haniger's (illness) recent move to the COVID-19 injured list. He'll pick up his third start in a row after Haniger tested positive for the virus Saturday. Expect Toro to return to his normal utility role as soon as Haniger clears MLB's testing protocols.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Takes seat for Game 1

Harrison isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Harrison started the last two games and went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts. Danny Mendick will start at the keystone and bat ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Back in action Tuesday

Brujan (knee) is in the lineup for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has been sidelined since April 6 with knee soreness but is back on the field Tuesday. The 24-year-old received his first taste of the big leagues last year and is likely to receive another opportunity at some point in 2022 as one of the organization's top prospects.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Retreats to bench

McCormick isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. McCormick went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Angels, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jose Siri will start in center field and bat ninth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rich Hill: Goes on bereavement list

The Red Sox placed Hill on the bereavement list Tuesday, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports. Though he was able to make his scheduled start in Monday's loss to the Twins, Hill will take some time off to be with his family following the death of his father late last week. Hill will have to spent a minimum of three days on the list, but the expectation is that he'll rejoin the team before his next turn in the rotation comes up Saturday at Tampa Bay.
BOSTON, MA

