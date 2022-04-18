ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Olathe School District to hold safety meeting following school shooting

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe School District plans to discuss safety plans at a meeting Tuesday night.

The decision to hold the meeting was made because parents had a lot of questions after the shooting at Olathe East High School that injured three people.

It happened after another student reported 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore allegedly brought a gun to school. He is charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting.

The shooting at Olathe East injured Elmore, school resource officer Erik Clark and Assistant Principal Kaleb Stoppel happened on March 4. Clark and Stoppel were treated at a hospital and released that same day.

Kansas City police find another $250k in property stolen from storage units

While the district said it won’t discuss specific details of several investigations into the shooting that are currently underway, it will provide parents with more information about protocols that are in place to keep students safe every day.

District leaders will talk about the layered security plan, as well and procedures in place at all pre-K through 12th grade buildings.

First responders will also be at the event to provide information about their involvement in any emergencies in the district. The public will have the opportunity to provide feedback to district leaders about school safety.

The meeting at Olathe East High School will start at 6:30 p.m. on April 19.

KAKE TV

Mother of teen stabbed in Kansas City middle school bathroom speaks out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) — A teenager charged with stabbing a 14-year-old student to death will remain in juvenile custody, a judge ruled Friday. The 14-year-old suspect is charged in juvenile court with first-degree murder in the death of Manuel Guzman, who was stabbed Tuesday at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City. He died later at a hospital.
Spokane Public Schools holds meeting concerning campus safety

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight, Spokane Public Schools held a meeting to look at the district's campus safety. This comes after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to SPS's superintendent last week after claiming a "pattern of assaults and threats not being reported by police." Parents were divided...
Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
