Here are some tips on how to hire interns and manage them successfully. Hiring an intern is a great way to manage your office’s workflow and to give college students or recent graduates an opportunity to learn about your industry and company. Interns can be a great asset to your business, but it’s important to keep in mind that they are still learning the ropes. It's also important to know where to find interns and what qualities to look for when you hire interns.

