Chestnut St. home could soon be demolished

Correction: The house has been deemed uninhabitable.

The owner of a home on Chestnut Street made an appearance in the Erie County Courthouse on Monday.

Now, city officials say the owner must move out of the residence.

City officials say the house in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street was deemed uninhabitable, which means the owner must move out of the residence.

City Code Enforcement gave the homeowner five days to make repairs.

Code Enforcement will revisit the house later this week, and will make a decision concerning potential demolition.

