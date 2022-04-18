ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestnut St. home could soon be demolished

By Chelsea Swift
Correction: The house has been deemed uninhabitable.

The owner of a home on Chestnut Street made an appearance in the Erie County Courthouse on Monday.

Now, city officials say the owner must move out of the residence.

City officials say the house in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street was deemed uninhabitable, which means the owner must move out of the residence.

City Code Enforcement gave the homeowner five days to make repairs.

Code Enforcement will revisit the house later this week, and will make a decision concerning potential demolition.

YourErie

Two suspects charged after strong-armed robbery

Erie Police responded to a strong-armed robbery on East 10th Street and East Avenue, arresting two suspects. According to Police, 42-year-old Ruben Rivera and 36-year-old Justin Mansfield are charged with strong- armed robbery. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from a victim who was checking out at a Speed Check on East Avenue. Police reported […]
ERIE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania residents could get direct payments

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Child, 7, dies after being shot in the head on Erie’s east side

Update 5 p.m.: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to Action News that the 7-year-old has died from his injuries. A Condemn the Violence event will be held Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Downing and Prospect streets. Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting near Downing Ave. and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Ohio man arrested in Erie for stealing van, placing child in dumpster

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been arrested in Erie after allegedly stealing a work van, placing a child inside a dumpster and illegally possessing firearms. Millcreek Police report Nicholas Rosnack, 38, of Painesville, Ohio, allegedly stole a white Chevy work van from the 1800 block of Pittsburgh Ave. in Erie. Millcreek Police were called […]
ERIE, PA
