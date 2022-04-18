ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Mac Miller Drug Dealer Sentenced to Nearly 11 Years in Jail, Rapper’s Mom Speaks Out

By Zack Sharf
SFGate
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Michael Reavis, one of the three drug dealers charged in the fentanyl overdose that killed rapper Mac Miller, has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison (via Rolling Stone). U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II announced the sentencing on April 18. Mac Miller, who was born Malcolm James...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Warren G Recalls Suge Knight Altercation Over Snoop Dogg That Changed His Career

Death Row Records will go down in history as one of the most influential music groups in not just hip hop history, but in the music industry in general. The label, under Marion "Suge" Knight's management, birthed icons such as Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg, putting West Coast style of rap on the map. Eventually, Tupac Shakur signed with the label. But Knight's gang ties and the way he ran his business caused major issues, including with his artists. Snoop Dogg was no exception. In the aftermath of Tupac's death and Knight's reputation becoming more notorious, Snoop wanted out of his contract — but Knight refused. During a recent appearance on Talib Kweli's People's Party podcast, Warren G, a close associate of the label, recalled the time he got into an altercation with Knight over Snoop Dogg's Death Row contract. In fact, Snoop even made a grave mistake at the beginning of his career.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Calls Out "Fake Love" For Nipsey Hussle After His Death

There was a global takeover when Nipsey Hussle passed, but not everyone was accepting of the response. We've recently crossed the third anniversary since Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles and several of the late rapper's loved ones celebrated his life with social media posts. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Master P revisited Nipsey's legacy and the reaction to his death, but he admitted to reserving criticism for people who only showed love after Hussle was gone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
hotnewhiphop.com

Playboi Carti Confirms He's Single, Calls Iggy Azalea The "Best Mother" To Son Onyx

One of Rap's more eclectic mainstream artists is Playboi Carti, and his dedicated fanbase clamors for more. Carti's style has evolved over the years and with each new change, the rapper commands the attention of the masses. His fans are often described as being "cult-like" as they co-sign every move he makes, and in an interview with XXL, Carti speaks about how he doesn't "give a damn" about what people may think.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Angelina Please's Mom Speaks out on Adult Film Star's Possible Cause of Death

Stephanie Montalbano, the mother of adult film performer Angelina Please, believes her daughter died after using drugs. The 24-year-old Please, whose real name was Francesca Montalbano, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14, days after her family reported her missing. In December 2021, Please wrote on Instagram that she reunited with her mother and grandmother in Chicago after being estranged for 15 years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Drugs#Drug Dealers#Mac Miller Drug Dealer
musictimes.com

DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Teases Death Row & Bad Boy Collab: "I'm Suge & Puffy"

Death Row is entering a new space, thanks to Snoop Dogg's leadership. The rapper revealed that he was taking over Death Row Records as its new owner just before his performance at the Super Bowl with Dr. Dre and co. While he's announced plans to bring the label into the metaverse, he's also discussed a potential collaboration with Bad Boy in an attempt to repair a once-broken relationship between the East Coast and West Coast label.
CELEBRITIES
KGET

Woman, 77, sentenced for killing lifelong friend at retirement home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They spent decades together, forging an extraordinary bond. Like many, they needed help as they aged. They moved into a retirement home together. But after a car crash badly injured Winnie Smith, leaving her depressed and in pain, her lifelong companion faced a terrible decision. Smith asked Sandra Bonertz to end […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s security guard shares his fear that actor and Amber Heard would ‘kill each other’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Sean Bett testified during the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard that he told Ms Heard that he worried the relationship would end badly. After witnessing a number of fights, Mr Bett said he told Ms Heard that “this can’t continue” and that “you’re either going to kill each other or you’re going to be in jail”. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia after Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp...
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

Body of slain Maryland rapper Goonew propped up on nightclub stage in ‘horrifying’ display for public showing: reports

Young up-and-coming rapper Goonew was shot and killed in Maryland back on March 18, but he is still making headlines. At least, his family and friends are still helping him make headlines, although it is not to everyone’s liking. Because, Goonew, 24, whose real name is Markelle Morrow, has been trending ever since photos and video from his unique memorial service Sunday found their way to social media.
MARYLAND STATE
hypebeast.com

One of Three Men Charged in Death of Mac Miller Sentenced to Almost 11 Years in Prison

Ryan Michael Reavis, one of the three men charged in the September 2018 death of Mac Miller, has been sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison. Rolling Stone reports that Reavis, 39, referred to himself as the middle man who gave another drug dealer the fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills that killed the rapper. He also previously claimed that he was unaware that the pills he dealt were the ones that killed Miller up until he was arrested by law enforcement in September 2019. “This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am,” he told the court. “My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.” He was also sentenced to an additional three years of supervised release with drug testing.
PUBLIC SAFETY

