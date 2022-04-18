Mac Miller Drug Dealer Sentenced to Nearly 11 Years in Jail, Rapper’s Mom Speaks Out

Ryan Michael Reavis, one of the three men charged in the September 2018 death of Mac Miller, has been sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison. Rolling Stone reports that Reavis, 39, referred to himself as the middle man who gave another drug dealer the fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills that killed the rapper. He also previously claimed that he was unaware that the pills he dealt were the ones that killed Miller up until he was arrested by law enforcement in September 2019. “This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am,” he told the court. “My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.” He was also sentenced to an additional three years of supervised release with drug testing.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO