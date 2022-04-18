ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbor helps save home from kitchen fire

By By Journal staff
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — A neighbor’s quick actions likely saved a home in the Idaho State University campus neighborhood from sustaining significant fire damage on Monday afternoon, Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn said.

O’Hearn said a resident of a home near the corner of South 13th Avenue and East Bonneville Street left something on the stove for too long and it ignited. The fire spread to the stove and engulfed the appliance, O’Hearn said.

O’Hearn said the resident ran outside and alerted a neighbor, who entered the home with a garden hose and knocked down the flames before they could spread beyond the stove. Though none of the walls caught fire, O’Hearn said the kitchen sustained smoke and heat damage. The home, however, is habitable, he said.

The fire department responded to the scene at about 1:30 p.m.

“It was a really good job by the neighbor,” O’Hearn said. “He really prevented a lot of additional damage with his quick action.”

O’Hearn said several pets were also in the home.

Idaho State Journal

Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March. A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son. Police were called to the motel after neighbors complained they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

One killed in fire at Courtyard Apartments

An Idaho Falls man died Thursday morning after a fire started in his apartment. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to Courtyard Apartments on 17th Street at 6:20 a.m. after drivers reported smoke coming from the complex. The fire started in a single-story unit. The owner of the apartment where the fire started was found deceased. Two people and a dog in a neighboring apartment were able to evacuate, all suffering minor injuries from the fire. The unit was completely engulfed in flame when firefighters arrived, and neighboring apartments were also damaged. Residents in neighboring apartments received housing assistance from the Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho. A cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the damage have not been determined. The fire remains under investigation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
