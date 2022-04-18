Neighbor helps save home from kitchen fire

POCATELLO — A neighbor’s quick actions likely saved a home in the Idaho State University campus neighborhood from sustaining significant fire damage on Monday afternoon, Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn said.

O’Hearn said a resident of a home near the corner of South 13th Avenue and East Bonneville Street left something on the stove for too long and it ignited. The fire spread to the stove and engulfed the appliance, O’Hearn said.

O’Hearn said the resident ran outside and alerted a neighbor, who entered the home with a garden hose and knocked down the flames before they could spread beyond the stove. Though none of the walls caught fire, O’Hearn said the kitchen sustained smoke and heat damage. The home, however, is habitable, he said.

The fire department responded to the scene at about 1:30 p.m.

“It was a really good job by the neighbor,” O’Hearn said. “He really prevented a lot of additional damage with his quick action.”

O’Hearn said several pets were also in the home.