Miss River City is Aishani Vengala. This is her first time at the Miss Arkansas Competition. She currently attends the University of Missouri - Kansas City. She is in her first year in the six year medical program. She is from Hot Springs. Although she is Bollywood dancer, she will be playing the piano on the Miss Arkansas stage. The song she will perform is "Cumana." Her social impact initiative is "Promoting Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in Healthcare."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO