ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Help Utah families struggling with diaper insecurity

By Fresh Living
KUTV
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKUTV — The following information was submitted by St. James Food Pantry. Thirty-six percent of American families struggle to afford diapers – experiencing diaper insecurity. This leads to many keeping diapers on infants longer than is...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah’s least populated cities

(ABC4) – According to the 2020 census these were the least populated cities of Utah. How many of these have you been to? 10. Ophir, Utah Population: 65 Ophir was established around 1870 and was named after a town in the Bible. A mining town quickly popped up in the area. The silver eventually ran […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Organs you can donate during life for National Donate Life Month

KUTV — The following information was provided by Intermountain Healthcare. Last year, the United States surpassed 40,000 transplants from both living and deceased donors. This was a historic first and the 10th consecutive record-breaking year for organ donation, according to United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). The Intermountain Healthcare...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diaper#Disposable Diapers#Episcopal Church#St James Food Pantry#American#The Utah Diaper Bank#Fresh Living#Cbs Channel 2#Kmyu#Kjzz
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy