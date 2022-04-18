ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Tuesday will turn to snowy Wednesday

By Dave Anderson
cbs3duluth.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last five weeks, every week has had at least one snow storm. This week, we’ll have two. Our latest low pressure system will keep a 30-60% chance for more snow going through early Tuesday morning. Most Monday snow totals have run from 2-6″. Tuesday will be taken over by...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Fox 19

Rain Tuesday, stronger storms expected Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is coming Tuesday and stronger storms are expected Wednesday. Showers could be heavy at times, and there is the possibility of some flooding issues on Wednesday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak. Bodak says here’s what to expect:. Spotty showers until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRG

Mostly sunny skies for Monday, Severe weather possible Tuesday night into Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! It was an absolutely stunning day with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Tonight, we will stay clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 40’s. Tomorrow, sunshine will stick around, and temperatures will reach the mid-70’s again. As we head into the evening hours, clouds will begin to move into the News 5 area ahead of a system set to push through Tuesday night into Wednesday.
MOBILE, AL
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
Minnesota State
Wisconsin State
Duluth, MN
WESH

Sunny, comfortable Tuesday before severe threat moves in

Today will be a great day to get outside. However, we are expecting storms and rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A low end severe weather threat is likely tomorrow afternoon & early evening. A 1/5 severe weather threat is in place. Strong winds will be the primary concern. Tornado & hail threat are low.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Storms end tonight, then sunny, cool weather arrives for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lingering rain and thunderstorms will fade and come to an end by about 3 AM for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama. Colder air will slide into our area behind that rain. Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so many of us will probably want jackets on the way out the door. Lingering clouds will exit and leave us beneath sunshine for much of Wednesday. We’ll warm into the low-to-mid 60s for highs. That’s more comfortable, but it’s still unseasonably cool.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KWQC

Occasional rain and cooler temps Tuesday and Wednesday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Light to moderate rain will continue to push north through the area Tuesday morning. We will see the steady rain taper off by midday before another round of scattered showers and rumbles of thunder develops Tuesday afternoon. Severe weather is not anticipated. Rounds of showers...
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain Tuesday and Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A strong low pressure system will continue to move closer to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. While severe weather is not expected, this is the parent system to the severe weather in Texas on Monday. Rainfall will be light to moderate during the day on Tuesday with thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. The outside chance at strong winds and hail would fall during the afternoon on Wednesday. As the low pressure system moves away from the area, colder air will come through. The colder air will limit the rainfall and bring temperatures back to the 40s for highs. In total, about an inch of rainfall will be possible between Tuesday and Thursday. Highs overall will average the 40s between Thursday and Monday. Friday night and Saturday there is a chance of a quick wintry mix. A few nights towards the end of the week could cool back down to the upper 20s.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Turnto10.com

Sunny, windy, and dry conditions leads to elevated fire risks on Tuesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Although temperatures continue to trend above average in the first few days of spring, gusty winds have made it feel cooler and have also contributed to drying out the environment. For Tuesday, there is an elevated fire weather risk with northwest gusts 25-35 mph and...
CRANSTON, RI
WPMI

Sunny weekend then tracking a Wednesday weathermaker

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Sunshine dominates this weekend with daytime highs holding in the low to mid 70s. Lows fall into the mid to upper 40s for inland zones with lower 50s at the coast. Highs soar near 80 degrees as we kick off the workweek on Monday with...
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Isolated showers Wednesday, Sunny stretch of weather begins Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The threat of severe thunderstorms has exited the area and we are just left with a couple of isolated showers today under partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temps will top off near 70 for most today. It will be breezy with gusts out of the west up to 20 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota’s Newest Bald Eagle Makes Live Debut

The DNR Friday reported the second egg in the nest had been cracked open and the two eaglets are now being fed by their parents. The eggs were laid last month (Feb 12 and 16) and thousands of Minnesotans have been checking out the nest and its occupants through the DNR’s live EagleCam.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

New Video Proves How Wild Minnesota Wolves Spend Their Day

A new video offers never-seen-before footage of how a wild wolf in northern Minnesota spends his day. I'm fascinated by wildlife, so I'm an avid follower of the Voyageurs Wolf Project. If you're not familiar, the Voyageurs Wolf Project (VWP) is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address the question of just what Minnesota's wolves do and how they behave in the wild during our summer months here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Snow Leopards Back For Second Season

The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards made history last year being the first Professional Women's Football Team in South Dakota. Their first year came with some growing pains, but after a team refresh consisting of a new logo, new coaches, and new management, the team is gearing up for season two!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power after rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sen. Klobuchar meets with Tyler Jacob, Minnesota native released from Russian custody

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar met in Minneapolis with Tyler Jacob, a Minnesota native who was recently released from Russian custody. Jacob, who was detained by Russian forces for 10 days, was safely reunited with his wife and daughter and has now returned to Minnesota. Klobuchar was also joined by Jacob’s mother, Tina Hauser, and Clara Haycraft, Senator Klobuchar’s Deputy State Director who oversees constituent services.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Armbruster Hurls For Mavericks in Wins Friday and Saturday

McKayla Armbruster of Faribault was the starting pitcher in a 6-1 win yesterday during a Minnesota State Mankato sweep of a doubleheader against Minnesota State Crookston at the Mavericks Sports Dome. Armbruster also threw a 1-0 shutout over Bemidji State in the first game of a doubleheader today at the...
FARIBAULT, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE

