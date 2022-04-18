ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Easter egg-splosion

By Deanna Bonn Times-Gazette
butlercountytimesgazette.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBracing against the windy, forty degree weather with colorful baskets in hand, families arrived at Walters’ Pumpkin Patch for breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Walters’ annual Egg-splosion was held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the farm located 10 minutes north of El Dorado on Highway 77....

