Merry Cellars Winery in Pullman has set its sights on expanding in the same city it started. The Port of Whitman County Commissioners on Thursday approved the sale of a lot in the Pullman Industrial Park that will be the site of a new Merry Cellars Winery facility. The lot, which is adjacent to the current winery on Henley Court, was sold for $345,000.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 28 DAYS AGO