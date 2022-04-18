The latest in the automotive industry

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

5 New Cars With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, you may be thinking about trading in your current ride for one that’s more economical — perhaps a new hybrid car or a compact hatchback? Not only will your wallet thank you when you visit the pump, but these new cars tend to be better for the environment. Additionally, they’re less expensive than buying a new electric vehicle. Below are five cars with the best gas mileage in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.
GAS PRICE
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS
Motorious

2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 Brand New 2022 Super Spacious Small SUVs

Anyone looking for SUVs with the most space knows that the largest SUVs are going to come out on top. Yet that doesn’t mean that a big sport utility vehicle is right for you. Sometimes you only need – or want – something compact, yet you don’t want to feel cramped. These are six of the best small 2022 SUVs on cargo space.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

25 Best-Selling American Cars

The U.S. auto market is still struggling with a microchip shortage that is cutting into vehicle supplies. The total number of vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022 dropped by more than 12% when compared to 2021’s first quarter – from nearly 4 million cars down to less than 3.5 million sold. To determine […]
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

VW electric pickup, Rita Hayworth's Lincoln, Porsche 911 hybrid: Today's Car News

Could Volkswagen be about to enter the electric pickup wars? According to the automaker's U.S. chief, an electric pickup is being actively looked at, though there's nothing to report on just yet. A Lincoln Continental gifted to actress Rita Hayworth on her 24th birthday by Orson Welles can be yours....
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Wants To Build Electric Cars In America

Like so many other automakers, Hyundai is producing more green cars than ever before. From full-on EVs to hybrids like the Hyundai Santa Fe, the automaker has quickly discovered what so many others have: consumers, especially a large portion of American consumers, want to buy electric cars. So, given the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Motor1.com

BMW Uses Customers' Driving Data To Improve Its In-Car Features

With permission from the owners, of course. BMW has been collecting data from its customers with every drive – but not without permission, of course. In a report by Australia's Carsales, BMW 7 Series project manager Christoph Fagschlunger admits that the company has been doing so for the past three years. The customer vehicle data that have been collected are being used for vehicle development, including next-generation driver-assist features and autonomous driving.
CARS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Today?

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) shares are trading lower Monday. The stock initially surged higher before pulling back significantly and turning negative for the session. Mullen on Monday announced plans to begin EV battery pack production out of its high voltage battery research and development facility located in California. The company plans to retrofit the facility to accommodate the production of EV battery packs designed for Mullen's EV vehicle lineup, including the ONE EV Cargo Van, FIVE EV Crossover and DragonFLY EV Sportscar programs.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Audi Urbansphere concept hints at electric minivan

Audi on Tuesday revealed the Urbansphere concept, the third and final member of a concept family that includes the Grandsphere sedan and Skysphere sports car. The Urbansphere is a minivan whose development was skewed toward the Chinese market, with Audi even consulting with Chinese customers on what they wanted in a vehicle for the design.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Potential Chevy Blazer EV Prototype Spied Testing

General Motors is once again reinventing the Chevy Blazer, this time leveraging the nameplate in conjunction with the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV. Now, we have our very first real-world photos of the battery-powered crossover testing in prototype form. Although General Motors released a teaser of the 2024 Chevy Blazer...
CARS
Benzinga

Penske Truck Leasing Orders 750 All-Electric Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans

Penske Truck Leasing has ordered 750 all-electric Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) E-transit cargo vans. The financial terms were not disclosed. Penske Truck Leasing is owned by Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG), and Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTC: MITSY). The company will take delivery of its first...
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Speeds Up Eight-Speed Auto Development For GR Yaris

About a month ago, we heard Toyota is working on a new eight-speed automatic gearbox for the GR Yaris as an alternative to the available six-speed manual transmission. It seems that the Japanese firm is accelerating the development of that new three-pedal gearbox and is already testing a prototype in the Toyota Gazoo Rally Racing Challenge in Japan.
CARS
motor1.com

Alfa Romeo MiTo may return as an EV with Peugeot underpinnings

Platform sharing will be extremely common among the brands now under the Stellantis umbrella, so it comes as no surprise that the replacement for the MiTo three-door city car (discontinued in 2019) will be based on the e-CMP platform (now known as STLA Small). This means the upcoming small EV will be related to the Peugeot e-208 or the Vauxhall Corsa-e.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Dealer Selling Three Almost-New C4 Corvette ZR-1 Coupes

The C4 Corvette ZR-1 was an epic thing to behold, mating impressive performance and technology to create a true American supercar. Now, one dealer has three like-new examples up for grabs. The story of the C4 Corvette ZR-1 starts in the ‘80s after GM acquired Group Lotus. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

