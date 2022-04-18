ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate

westernmassnews.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal public transit hubs enforcing mask mandate despite federal judge decision. The Justice Department said it will review the judge’s decision and decide whether or not to appeal it, but while that happens, the mask mandate...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Subway#Boston Marathon#Public Transit#Fbi#The Justice Department#State Police#Western Mass News#Umass
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

How to Stop Surprise Medical Bills and Helping With Debt

No one likes surprises, especially when it’s a medical bill totaling hundreds, even thousands of dollars. Unsuspecting consumers have complained about them for years, and now there’s a federal law that should help. But, as Consumer Reports explains, there are some important exceptions that you need to know...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical debt by the numbers: 6 stats

Medical debt burdens many Americans and disproportionately hurts Black Americans, according to several studies, surveys and reports Becker's has covered in March. 1. There is $88 billion in medical debt on consumer credit records since June 2021, a March 1 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report found. The actual amount is likely higher because not all medical debts are sent to consumer reporting companies.
HEALTH
The Week

Credit reports drop medical debt

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. The biggest credit bureaus announced changes to how medical debt is reflected on credit reports, said AnnaMaria Andriotis in The Wall Street Journal. Starting this summer, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion agreed to hold off on adding unpaid medical debts to credit reports "for a full year after being sent to collections," and will remove any debt that has already been paid, which "can stick around on a consumer's credit report for up to seven years." The moves came after pressure from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which estimates that roughly one in five borrowers have some medical debts sitting on their credit reports — and potentially weighing down their credit score. But its research indicates "that medical debt is less predictive of a person's ability to repay than other kinds of loans."
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy