ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs defenders got together in Arizona for offseason workouts

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lDWM_0fCrS3Y500

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his offensive teammates weren’t the only players on the team who got together of their own volition during the offseason to get some work in.

Speaking to the media to kick off the team’s offseason workout program, Chiefs LB Nick Bolton informed local reporters of what he’s been up to this offseason. He stopped by the team facility for workouts when he was in town, he linked up with fellow LB Willie Gay Jr. for workouts and he also met up with a few defenders (and one receiver) who were in Arizona for offseason training.

“Yeah, there’s been a couple of times when I work out at the facility, there have been a couple of guys there. I’ve worked out with Willie (Gay). I know Jermaine (Carter) got in today. Also, Elijah Lee got in today. I’m looking forward to working out with those guys. In the offseason, I was actually in Arizona. Justin Reid was down there. We had a couple of guys down there. Cornell Powell, Juan (Thornhill) was down there. We all get work in, we don’t really post to social media, but we’re all getting work in together trying to improve and trying to reach the goal at the end of the year to hoist up the trophy.”

It’s important for players on the defensive side of the ball to get together and build some chemistry too. As much change as there has been at the receiver position, there’s been perhaps an equal amount of change on the defensive side of the ball.

With veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens no longer on the team, many expect Bolton to take up a leadership role for that position group. He doesn’t necessarily feel the pressure to pick up that mantle and expects a collective effort from his defensive teammates when it comes to leadership.

“I feel like going into this year, it’s collective, it’s not just me,” Bolton said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces. I got older guys, our D-Line is kind of the vets of our defense right now. We’re going to rely on those guys as the season goes on. Us, being linebackers, we’ve just got to be vocal, make sure that everybody is on the same page, communicating. Make sure that everyone is comfortable with each other. That will come as the season goes on, guys coming in the next couple of weeks, we’ll build the foundation now so that we can go in during phase two and hit the field with trust.”

As for the foundation they’re putting together right now, there hasn’t been any specific discussion or roles as they’re still very early in the offseason. They’re still feeling things out in the linebacker room as they welcome some new players and get used to having a new position coach (former defensive line coach Brendan Daly) after having Matt House as their linebacker coach for the past three seasons.

“Most conversations are just on how we can improve as a unit,” Bolton said. “How can we be better athletes, that’s really what we’re working on. We haven’t really got into football, so we haven’t really discussed the logistics of positions and stuff like that. We’re just laying the groundwork, communicating and getting to know each other, stuff like that. We’ve got a brand new coach (Brendan Daly), so we’re communicating with him as well with the other linebackers, just introducing ourselves. That’s where we’re at right now, but we’re excited by what we’ve got going forward.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have the most satisfying end to the 2021 season. The Cowboys, winners of the NFC East, were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys have a sour taste in their...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hitchens
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Photo From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Going Viral

You’re not going to believe this, folks. Bill Belichick actually smiled for a picture during his birthday celebration on Saturday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a birthday picture of the New England Patriots head coach to her Instagram story over the weekend. Believe it or not, Belichick actually appears to be pretty happy.
NFL
Popculture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Made a Massive Purchase

Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the former Seattle Seahawks player and his wife Ciara are officially making Colorado their new home. TMZ reports the "Goodies" singer and Quarterback have just plunked paid $25 million on a new Denver mansion. The single-family home sits on 5.34 acres and is just a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium where the team plays their games. The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for the power couple and their three children: Sienna, Win, and a son, Future from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Chiefs Lb Nick Bolton
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy