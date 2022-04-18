6 things to know about Buc-ee’s opening in Florence next month

SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in South Carolina remains ongoing in Florence, with a scheduled opening date of May 16. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more.

Here are 6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s.

Buc-ee’s is from Texas

In case you hadn’t guessed already, Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Because of its Texas roots, the gas and convenience store-turned-chain-of-super-travel centers will boast treats like kolaches, barbecue, jerky, and homemade fudge; plus, a friendly staff – the Texas way.

Who is ‘Buc-ee’ and what’s with the beaver?

Buc-ee’s was founded by co-founders Don Wasek and Arch “Beaver” Aplin; with Aplin making the name “Buc-ee’s” by combining his own childhood nickname and that of his dog, “Buck;” along with the Ipana toothpaste’s animated mascot, Bucky the beaver.

What are Beaver Nuggets?

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets are a sweet, crunchy snack best for road trips if you ask a Texan or traveler who has been to Buc-ee’s. The nuggets come in many flavors like sea salted caramel, bold and spicy, and original.

(Photo: Buc-ee’s Corporate)

Buc-ee’s is coming to Florence in South Carolina in May 16

Since Buc-ee’s began expanding its reach across the south in 2019, it has opened several locations outside the Lone Star State. The Grand Opening of the first Buc-ee’s in South Carolina will open in Florence near exit 170 on I-95.

New Braunfels Buc-ee’s in Texas (Courtesy Buc-ee’s)

How big will the Buc-ee’s in Florence be?

Buc-ee’s in Florence will occupy more than 53,000 square feet with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.

The biggest Buc-ee’s is under construction in Tennessee

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and so is one of Buc-ee’s 38 Texas locations. In 2012, Buc-ee’s opened its largest travel center in New Braunfels, Texas, off of Interstate 35. The New Braunfels location is the largest convenience store in the world at 68,000 square feet — in fact, it holds a world record as the world’s largest convenience store. It will soon be surpassed by a larger Buc-ee’s in Sevierville, Tennessee, which will span at least 74,000 square feet when finished.

