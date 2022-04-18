ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Monday is Tax Day. Do you need to ask for an extension?

 21 hours ago

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme. Medical bills can be...

CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
MarketWatch

My wife and I need to sell our ‘starter home’ of 40 years because we can’t handle stairs. When is a good time to buy a new one?

My wife and I have been living in our “starter home” for over 40 years. We are now to the point that we will shortly need a home with minimal stairs. I understand that, as joint tax filers, a portion of the profits from the sale of our home will be exempt. I have also heard that there is a separate rule about purchasing a new home, within two years of the sale, which could also save taxes.
L'Observateur

Ask Rusty – My husband still works; Must he enroll in Medicare at age 65?

Dear Rusty: There is confusion between my husband and me on when he should file for Medicare. My husband will be 64 in July. While he does plan on continuing to work to age 67 and continuing with his employer’s insurance plan, I believe there’s a requirement that he file for a certain part of the Medicare retirement plan at age 65, otherwise there’s some penalty at some point in the future after retirement. There’s lots of confusion with this, and I’m hoping you can explain exactly what the process is in filing for Medicare at age 65 and after reaching full retirement age. Signed: Confused About Medicare.
Fortune

It’s Tax Day. Here’s when you can expect your refund

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's here: The due date for most individual tax returns for 2021. If you're part of the majority of taxpayers expecting a refund this year, it might...
Kiplinger

Retirees, This Is What It Takes to Be Your Own Insurer

It's daunting to consider, but if something tragic happens and you need years of long-term care, how would you pay for it? The costs of long-term care are already exorbitant and will only get worse. Last year, the national median annual cost of a home health aide was more than $61,000, a 12.5% increase from 2020, while a private room in a nursing home cost more than $108,000, an uptick of 2.4%, according to insurance company Genworth. By 2031, a home health aide could cost about $83,000 a year, and a private room in a nursing home is expected to be roughly $145,700 annually, Genworth says.
AOL Corp

How long will it take to get your tax refund?

You’ve gathered your W-2s, 1099’s and other pertinent information, completed your tax return and filed it. If you’re owed a refund, now all you have to do is wait. It can be difficult waiting and wondering just how long it will take to get your tax refund, though. According to the IRS, nine out of 10 tax refunds are issued in less than three weeks. But what about the other 10%? And what can you do to make sure your tax return gets processed as efficiently as possible?
