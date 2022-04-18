ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Capital School District to hold sensitivity training after anti-Muslim bullying incidents

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Council on American-Islamic Relations is working with Capital School District after a Muslim middle school student reported bullying by her teacher and classmates. The 14-year-old Central Middle School student said earlier this month her teacher and classmates bullied her for fasting and wearing a head covering during Ramadan....

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools Hold Career Fair For Many Positions Across District

Tulsa Public Schools held a career fair Wednesday and will have another one Thursday. The district said they need to hire nearly 100 people to fill immediate job openings that directly impact the students. “To see them grow from when they’re in kindergarten to 12th grade and graduate and our...
TULSA, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville School District Considers Action Against Students And Parents Involved In Heated Bus Incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following an investigation, leaders from the Connellsville Area School District are now considering disciplinary action against students and parents who were involved in a bus incident last week. Parents had previously made claims that the driver threatened children, parked the bus and refused to continue his route. But the school district is saying the driver did nothing wrong. According to the school district, it learned during an investigation that multiple students violated the ridership code of conduct with their behavior both prior to and during the incident. District leaders came to this conclusion after reviewing a series of video and...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
Hot 97-5

Anti Bullying Rally & Escort To Wachter School In Bismarck

There's nothing I hate more than a bully. Unfortunately, even after you grow up kids, you're still going to run into bullies. Plenty of them on social media and even in your workplace as adults. Yep, there's a song that was out a while ago called "High School Never Ends" by Bowling for Soup. The lyrics are spot on.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Boston

Hopkinton High School Boys Locker Rooms To Be Locked After School Following ‘Unsanitary, Destructive’ Incidents

HOPKINTON (CBS) — The boys’ locker rooms at Hopkinton High School will now be locked after school following behavior described by the school’s principal as “unsanitary, destructive, and inappropriate.” Principal Evan Bishop says the repairs to the boys locker room after these incidents have been expensive. “This behavior has recently cost the district significant money in repairs, and it creates unnecessary–and frankly disgusting–work for our custodians, who should not need to deal with this type of behavior,” he wrote in a letter this afternoon. According to Bishop, a warning was sent via email by the school’s Athletic Director about locking the team rooms and locker rooms after school if inappropriate behavior continued. The principal said another incident was reported 24 hours after the warning. Coaches will now need to unlock the locker room in order for their athletes to get changed and students not on a spring sports team will not be allowed to use the locker room after school.
HOPKINTON, MA
Waterloo Journal

Education administrator claims she was forced to quit her job because the school board failed to intervene when colleagues called her a ‘white racist’ after she used the term ‘colored people’ during mandatory anti-racism training, lawsuit

The education administrator says she was forced to quit her job after she reportedly used the term colored people during mandatory anti-racism’ training. The assistant principal says she school board failed to intervene against colleagues who reportedly called her a ‘white racist.’ The woman, who served as assistant principal since 2018, has filed a lawsuit against the school board. According to the lawsuit, a black teacher’s aide attending the training began insulting her behind her back with other colleagues who allegedly branded the assistant principal as a racist.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Sensitivity Training#Racism#Anti Muslim#Capital School District#Central Middle School#Cair Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion

Comments / 0

Community Policy