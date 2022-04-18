ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Residents accuse town workers of taking signs opposing Weddington Green project from their yards

By Genevieve Curtis, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZf7Z_0fCrRIfW00

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Tensions are growing between Weddington town leaders and residents who are firmly against a proposed new development.

Homeowners said they called the Union County Sheriff’s Office to investigate after signs opposing the Weddington Green project went missing from their yards.

“So, our thing is, we’re trying to keep that small-town feel instead of having the hustle-bustle of Charlotte,” resident Jim Bell said.

Hundreds of neighbors said they have led an impassioned fight against the proposed development which would bring home, shops, and restaurants to the area along Providence and Weddington Roads.

“Right now, we have so much traffic on Providence Road. Providence is a nightmare to take our kids to school. If you leave after 7 p.m. you’re in trouble,” resident Kim Topalian said.

[ ALSO READ: Developer scales back on proposed project after feedback from Weddington residents ]

Residents told Channel 9 that the signs they placed in their yards that opposed the Weddington Green project kept disappearing.

Some homeowners said they went as far as to put GPS trackers inside of the signs after they began to disappear.

Others said they contacted Union County deputies to investigate the missing signs.

Traditionally, it is against the law to take a political sign out of someone’s yard. But in this case, the signs may have been violating town ordinances.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9 that the GPS trackers lead them to the home of a Weddington Town Code Enforcement worker.

The sheriff’s office also said the town removed the signs because they had been placed improperly and violated a Weddington town ordinance. The signs were then returned to the reporting parties.

[ ALSO READ: Development debate brings hundreds to raucous Weddington town meeting ]

A Weddington town administrator said the employee was simply doing their job. In a statement, the administrator said:

“The Town employs an individual that picks up signs located in the DOT right of way as a way to cut down on the clutter around town. He has been doing this for over 15 years. He doesn’t remove signs from private property.”

Neighbors told Channel 9 that they are considering possible legal action.

The sheriff’s office, however, said the investigation of whether the employee was only acting within their responsibility as a local code enforcement official is ongoing.

As for the Weddington Green Project, the town is set to take a final vote on the development as early as mid-May.

(WATCH BELOW: Developer scales back on proposed project after feedback from Weddington residents)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility

Board members voted publicly 7-2 to terminate Winston’s contract. CMS board to vote Tuesday on terminating superintendent’s contract. CMS announced an emergency meeting that will be held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. “for matters related to Superintendent Contracts and Attendant Personnel Items.”. TSA no longer requiring masks. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Gps Trackers#Weddington Green#Homeowners#Channel 9#Gps#Union County
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WECT

Two Wilmington men die in Brunswick County wreck

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Two Wilmington men died in a single-vehicle wreck Monday night in Brunswick County. According to Trooper Ransom with the State Highway Patrol, a vehicle traveling on River Road just north of Daws Creek Road went off to the right side of the road, overturned and struck a utility pole shortly after 6:30 p.m.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMS board fires superintendent Winston

Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility. The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, nearly two years since renderings of the $800 million facility were released. Updated: 1 hours ago. The mother of a 17-year-old who died by apparent suicide inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Timeline...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman trades in apartment for school bus living

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As home prices and rent continue to rise, people are looking for ways to save money while keeping the comforts of home. A Charlotte woman has found a unique living space that is typically used to transport kids. 31-year-old Megan Johnson doesn’t have a permanent address, she doesn’t have […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
87K+
Followers
96K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy