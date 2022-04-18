Residents accuse town workers of taking signs opposing Weddington Green project from their yards

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Tensions are growing between Weddington town leaders and residents who are firmly against a proposed new development.

Homeowners said they called the Union County Sheriff’s Office to investigate after signs opposing the Weddington Green project went missing from their yards.

“So, our thing is, we’re trying to keep that small-town feel instead of having the hustle-bustle of Charlotte,” resident Jim Bell said.

Hundreds of neighbors said they have led an impassioned fight against the proposed development which would bring home, shops, and restaurants to the area along Providence and Weddington Roads.

“Right now, we have so much traffic on Providence Road. Providence is a nightmare to take our kids to school. If you leave after 7 p.m. you’re in trouble,” resident Kim Topalian said.

[ ALSO READ: Developer scales back on proposed project after feedback from Weddington residents ]

Residents told Channel 9 that the signs they placed in their yards that opposed the Weddington Green project kept disappearing.

Some homeowners said they went as far as to put GPS trackers inside of the signs after they began to disappear.

Others said they contacted Union County deputies to investigate the missing signs.

Traditionally, it is against the law to take a political sign out of someone’s yard. But in this case, the signs may have been violating town ordinances.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9 that the GPS trackers lead them to the home of a Weddington Town Code Enforcement worker.

The sheriff’s office also said the town removed the signs because they had been placed improperly and violated a Weddington town ordinance. The signs were then returned to the reporting parties.

[ ALSO READ: Development debate brings hundreds to raucous Weddington town meeting ]

A Weddington town administrator said the employee was simply doing their job. In a statement, the administrator said:

“The Town employs an individual that picks up signs located in the DOT right of way as a way to cut down on the clutter around town. He has been doing this for over 15 years. He doesn’t remove signs from private property.”

Neighbors told Channel 9 that they are considering possible legal action.

The sheriff’s office, however, said the investigation of whether the employee was only acting within their responsibility as a local code enforcement official is ongoing.

As for the Weddington Green Project, the town is set to take a final vote on the development as early as mid-May.

(WATCH BELOW: Developer scales back on proposed project after feedback from Weddington residents)

©2022 Cox Media Group