Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears sign former ISU Redbird James O'Shaughnessy

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Bears news release]–The Chicago Bears have signed tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract.

O’Shaughnessy arrives in Chicago after spending the past five seasons (2017-21) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The seven-year NFL veteran was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round (173rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the Chiefs, he was traded to New England in 2017 before Jacksonville claimed him off waivers in September 2017.

In 2021, O’Shaughnessy played in seven games with six starts. He played in two contests before being placed on Injured Reserve in September and returning in late November. In the season opener at the Texans, O’Shaughnessy posted a career-high six receptions for 48 yards and finished the season with 24 catches for 244 yards.

During the 2020 season, O’Shaughnessy played in 15 contests (13 starts), posting career highs with 28 receptions 262 yards. In 2019, the tight end started in all five games he was active, catching 14 receptions for 152 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He also recorded a career-long 35-yard reception at the Carolina Panthers and career-long 18-yard touchdown reception at the Broncos.

O’Shaughnessy attended Naperville High School in suburban Chicago. A three-year letterman at Illinois State University, O’Shaughnessy played in 49 games with 37 starts, totaling 67 receptions for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a senior, he earned Second-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors after recording 29 receptions for 544 yards and nine touchdowns.

